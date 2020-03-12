Teatro Santa Fe to re-stage “Gugma sa Langit” on Black Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Teatro Santa Fe is set to restage “Gugma sa Langit” on Black Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Santo Niño Roman Catholic Plaza in the town of Santa Fe, Bantayan Island, northern Cebu.

Jai Shane Cañete, its founder, confirmed that they have to restage the play as part of their preparations since they will develop this into a full-length musical in 2022.

“My vision is to have Santa Fe its own version of Jesus Christ Superstar and we will use Santafehanon as the main language. All songs for the musical will be original by Joseph Dean Mangubat,” Cañete told CDN Digital.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a musical by Tim Rice in the 1970s. With the restaging of “Gugma sa Langit”, the audience will witness scenes in the play that will transform into a musical setting.

“Gugma sa Langit” was the comeback performance of Teatro Santa Fe in 2019 after a two-year hiatus.

This is an 11-part play written and directed by Cañete, an award-winning screenwriter behind “Usa Ka Libo” which was named Best Short Film during the Sinulog Film Festival 2019.

“Gugma sa Langit” centers on the sacrifices of Jesus Christ who died on the cross.

“I did a few revisions (script) this year so that the audience will understand more the love of God,” he added.

The Teatro de Santa Fe was founded in 2012 which focuses on religious play performances of the Roman Catholic Church.

Aside from “Gugma sa Langit”, Teatro de Santa Fe also performed several plays like “Kataposang Pag-gaab sa Kasingkasing sang Hudiyo” (2014), “Nagsilaob nga Kangitngit” (2013), and “Si HesuKristo ug ang Krus sa Kalibutan” (2012). /rcg