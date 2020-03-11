Woman with P170K worth of suspected illegal drugs busted

Mandaue City, Cebu—A 36-year-old woman was arrested by police in a buy-bust operation along Zuellig Avenue at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City on Wednesday afternoon, March 11, 2020.

Confiscated from the suspect, who was identified as Mary Ann Barruc from General Ginez Street, Barangay Sawang Calero in Cebu City, was a pack of suspected shabu weighing 25 grams with an estimated value of P170,000 based on Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

The elements of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol led the team conducting the operation.

According to Oriol, police found out that Barruc’s son is currently detained at the Mandaue City Jail for a drug case. They are suspecting that he could be her cohort in the illegal drug trade.

Barruc, though, denied selling the illegal drugs confiscated from her during the operation and said she was just instructed by a friend to deliver a pack in Mandaue.

Barruc was detained at the Mandaue City Police Office Holding Cell pending the filing of appropriate case against her. /bmjo