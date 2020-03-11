PresyoMerkado: Eggplants 

Cebu City, Philippines—Eggplants are among the favorite vegetables in the country.

It can be prepared in so many ways, from being fried, sautéd, and grilled. It can even be eaten raw when prepared with the right spices and some vinegar.

Eggplants come affordable, too, as with many vegetables in the market.

You can buy a kilo of eggplants at the Punta Princesa Public Market for just P100 a kilo. That should be around seven medium sized pieces of eggplant. The bigger the sizes, the lesser number of pieces.

Here’s an important tip, though, for those planning to add this vegetable to their diet—as much as possible, try to avoid frying eggplants with oil.

An article at medicalnewstoday.com says eggplants tend to absorb oil during frying, which is bad for those planning to lose some weight.

The article suggests that this vegetable, which can provide at least 5 percent of a person’s daily requirement of fiber, copper, manganese, B-6, and thiamine, should be prepared in a different way for those hoping to eat healthy, such as by grilling or air fying it. /bmjo