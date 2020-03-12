Visitors in CPPO urged to wear masks, sanitize hands upon entering

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The headquarters of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) is now equipped with dozens of alcohol bottles, hand sanitizers, and N95 masks.

This after its director, Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, ordered for the implementation of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the police facility.

At a press conference on March 12, 2020, Mariano announced that he has directed all his personnel to wear masks and ensure guests have disinfected their hands before entering any of the buildings in CPPO’s compound located in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

“We have been instructing our officers to practice cleanliness and observe personal hygiene. We’re just stepping up now that the President has declared a state of Public Health Emergency,” Mariano said.

Mariano, however, said they are not keen on replicating a policy crafted by their counterparts at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) that requires all visitors to wear a mask when entering their premises.

“We will just be advising them to wear one,” he said.

Mariano also said none of his officers working in Camp General Maxilom, where CCPO is headquartered, reported showing signs or symptoms of the disease. “So far, all of them are healthy,” he said.

There are now 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. Negros Oriental and Northern Mindanao each reported their first cases, making it the first ones reported outside Luzon.

Both patients are now under critical condition. /rcg