Stay healthy, eat vegetables

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Prevention is better than cure.

That’s why eating healthy food that can boost one’s immune system is always the best thing to do to stay away from diseases.

Eating vegetables is always the best option to stay healthy, especially in times of crisis like what the world is facing now.

Thankfully, there are a lot of vegetables available in different markets in Cebu.

For example, you can buy some string beans and okra at an affordable price at the Lahug market.

These two come at just P5 per bundle.

There are a lot of ways to prepare okra, also known as gumbo or ladies’ fingers, and string beans, which are both rich in nutrients and fiber good for the body. They can even go together with other vegetables like squash and eggplant to make a Filipino favorite dish, the pinakbet.

One thing’s for sure, however way you prepare them, they surely will give your body the needed boost to protect you from diseases. /bmjo