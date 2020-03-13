Best deals and more at Great Gateway Sale 2020

On its 16th year, Gateway Group will be celebrating its anniversary with “The Great Gateway Sale 2020,” where they will be displaying all of their best automobiles for the public to see.

The event will not only showcase the various selection of brands available at Gateway, but also provide customers with the best deals that it can offer for the month of March.

Here are the booths loaded with activities that the company is offering in its anniversary sale:

Car Show/Display

Gateway’s diverse selection of brands like Nissan, Kia, Foton, BMW, Chery, and Geely, will be displayed at their service bays. Sales personnel and staff of Gateway will be providing demos and giveaways to their customers.

Test Drive

Clients can register for a test drive of any of Gateway’s vehicle lineup. After the test drive, clients will be given freebies and a raffle entry for a chance to win prizes at their raffle draw.

Photowall

There will be a photowall where the clients can pose for pictures and get a chance to win freebies and giveaways. All they have to do is to take a picture at the photo wall, upload it on their social media accounts using the official event hashtags, and tag and follow Nissan V. Rama’s official page. Snap away and claim your freebies at the event.

Service, Parts and Accessories Booth

Clients can avail the discounted Preventive Maintenance Service (30% Labor / 15% Parts) as long as they will pay outright the PMS fee less the discounts. All PMS will be for appointment to a later date, not on the date services. They can also avail or buy accessories and parts. Once a client successfully avails the PMS promo or has bought car parts and accessories, they will be given giveaways and a raffle entry for their raffle draw.

Insurance Booth

Clients can renew their insurance coverage and enjoy discounts outright at their Insurance Booth. They will also be given freebies and a raffle entry once client successfully avails the Insurance Renewal promo.

Bank AO Booth

At this booth, clients can apply for a car loan. Once they successfully filled out an application, they will be getting freebies and a raffle entry.

Food carts will be made available at the event and the all-time favorite breakfast and finger food buffet area at the Nissan V. Rama branch will be open to all attendees.

Visit Gateway at the Nissan V. Rama showroom from March 14-15 as they bring you exclusive limited offers, new items, exciting giveaways and a chance to win some lifestyle items, brand new cellphone and TV at their raffle draw.