BOPK councilors asks Labella to order suspension of classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Councilors from the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) has written to Mayor Edgardo Labella, urging him to order the suspension of classes in the city amid the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This is in response to the recent statements of the mayor that classes will not be suspended yet and that schools are urged to follow the protocols against the spread of the virus.

Councilors Alvin Dizon, Nestor Archival, Joy Augustus Young, Eugenio Gabuya, Jr., Jessica Resch, Franklyn Ong, Raul Alcoseba, and Leah Japson suggested in a letter that the city must take a proactive approach to the crisis.

“In this urgent matter, we would like to ask for your consideration of suspending the classes at all levels in the City of Cebu including Daycare,” said the councilors.

They said that the suspension of classes would be the most efficient way to prevent the spread among children, who are still developing their immune system.

Councilor Dizon said in a Facebook post that schools are the most effective tools to reduce transmission of infectious disease.

“Local policies and measures to combat the spread of the virus should be influenced by the adage ‘better safe than sorry.’ Studies show that keeping children at home early in an outbreak can save lives. We can’t wait until it’s too late,” said Dizon.

The letter was received on Friday morning, March 13, 2020, by the Office of the Mayor.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella says that he would prefer to have classes continue despite the coronavirus threat as he believes schools have the means to protect children from the virus.

On Thursday evening, March 12, Labella said he did not see it fit to suspend classes yet because of the coronavirus scare.

“I trust the teachers. I trust the schools. That’s my take. Because, you know, when children are at school, they are well taken care of, they are monitored. The teachers can provide them with disinfectant. The teachers can take care of our children,” Labella said. /bmjo