Cebu Pacific guarantees safety in air travel amid coronavirus threat

Cebu Pacific, the largest carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry that offers low-cost services, announces its precautionary procedures that will allow its operations to run normally and let passengers feel secured and safe.

As a result of the coronavirus health crisis, Cebu Pacific announced on March 12, 2020, that certain changes to their booking policies were done to accommodate rebooking and cancellation requests from their valued customers.

Currently implementing precautionary measures for domestic and international flights, the airline’s aircrafts are equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters for air filtration with 99.9% efficiency.

A HEPA filter is a specific type of high-quality air filter that is made up of thousands of extremely fine fibers arranged into a matt to intercept both microscopic and large particles.

Aside from a deep-extensive cleaning and disinfection regularly carried out through all of their 75 aircrafts, Cebu Pacific also follows an intensified Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) procedure recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Only BOQ-trained and Airbus-certified personnel can conduct such procedures.

All frontline personnel of the airline is also provided proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and travelers who display symptoms of the disease are provided with face masks.

Cabin crew will also be provided with gloves and disinfectants.

Cebu Pacific screens all guests on international flights and may deny granting a passenger’s travel based on existing government guidelines.

There is also active close coordination with health authorities in the event of suspected COVID-19 passengers.

For inflight meals, Cebu Pacific prepare based on Global Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) standards, with all food handling and transport personnel also being BOQ-certified.

Changing of seats are not allowed, enabling authorities to reduce the duration of contact tracing.

At present, Cebu Pacific already canceled its flights between the Philippines and China, Hong Kong, Macau and South Korea.

Cebu Pacific Passengers traveling to Philippine and international destinations on March 10 to April 30 can choose between options of free rebooking or redeemable travel fund within 180 days that can be used for bookings as far as 12 months out.

Travelers who also wish to book flights until April 30, 2020, may avail CEB Flexi for free.

CEB Flexi allows passengers to rebook their flights up to two times. CEB Flexi is an add-on during flight booking.

Cebu Pacific conducts major monitoring developments regarding COVID-19 and is coordinating regularly with government agencies and other stakeholders.

For more information, regarding rebooking and cancellation head over to https://cebupacificaircorporate.com/Pages/news.aspx?id=1268 and you may also check @cebupacificairphilippines on Facebook for real-time updates.