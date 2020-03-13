DTI limits sale of disinfectants to two bottles per buyer, bares list of products covered by price freeze

CEBU CITY, Philippines —To address the concern over the diminishing supply of alcohol and other basic disinfectants, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has directed retailers to limit to only two bottles of these products per transaction.

In the interest of ensuring the availability of supply and reasonableness of prices of alcohol, hand sanitizers, hand gels, and other basic disinfectants, the DTI strongly encourages all retailers to strictly implement a two bottle-per-transaction policy in all stores and branches nationwide, according to a directive the DTI posted on its Facebook page.

“This measure will mitigate the risk of artificial shortage of supply, stop panic buying and prevent hoarding for resale at an overpriced rate. We suggest that you manage and stretch your current inventory to accommodate all consumers as much as possible,” DTI explained.

On Wednesday, the DTI met with the manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities as well as alcohol and other disinfectants following the surge in demand for these products due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the meeting, the manufacturers of basic goods and disinfectants assured DTI there was sufficient supply of their products and that they could produce more if needed.

Major supermarket chains also said they have two months’ inventory.

Meanwhile, DTI-7 has posted on its Facebook page a price list of the goods covered by price freeze, including canned sardines, milk, coffee, bread, instant noodles, iodized salt, detergents, and bottled water, among others.

DTI ordered a price freeze after President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation No. 922, series of 2020, declaring a State of Public Health Emergency throughout the Philippines due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Those found committing any illegal act of price manipulation such as hoarding or profiteering will face a stiff penalty of imprisonment for a period of five years to 15 years.

They will also impose a fine ranging from P5,000 up to P2 million.

DTI urged consumers to report hoarding, profiteering, panic buying, and any other illegal act of price manipulation through the One-DTI (1-384) Hotline or send an email to [email protected]/rcg