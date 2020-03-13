Lapu police rescue 13-year-old girl, nab pimp

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu -A 13-year-old girl from Lapu-Lapu City was rescued by police from the company of a pimp during an entrapment operation, Friday afternoon, March 13, 2020.

Police Lieutenant Albe Codilla, chief of the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), said they arrested the pimp whom she identified as a certain Gwen, 18, while they turned over the rescued girl to the City’s Home Care Center that is being managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The girl is currently enrolled in one of the public elementary schools in the city.

Codilla said that a concerned citizen tipped them of the involvement of minors in prostitution activities happening near a motel in Barangay Pajo.

After verifying the information, Codilla said they immediately created a rescue team that involved personnel from the WCPD, City Intelligence Branch (CIB) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG 7) of LLCPO.

Codilla said they arrested Gwen, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, in an entrapment operation and after they sent a police decoy to negotiate with her and pay P5, 000 for a girl.

After the decoy handed the marked money to Gwen, he introduced himself as a policeman and told the pimp of her arrest.

Codilla said that she was also nearby to witness the transaction while another policeman was taking a video to document the entrapment operation.

Gwen said in an interview with CDN Digital that a certain Mary Clint arranged the transaction. She was promised P2, 500 for bringing a girl to the area while the remaining P2, 500 will go to the girl that she will bring.

The minor, whom police rescued, denied involvement in prostitution.

“Wala ko kahibalo nga naa diay sila’y gisabotan,” she said.

(I was unaware of the transaction involving Gwen and the police decoy.)

The girl said that she was surprised when a man grabbed her by the shoulder during the scuffle.

Social Worker Virginia Dihayco said that Gwen and the rescued girl are often seen strolling the vicinity of Barangays Poblacion and Pajo at night in the company of two other minors.

Dihayco said that they had already warned the group against going out of their homes at night a few weeks ago.

Codilla said that the 13-year-old minor was already turned over to the Home Care Center while a complaint for the violation of R.A. 9208 or the Anti-Human Trafficking Law will be filed against Gwen next week. If convicted, Gwen may have to face life imprisonment for the offense. / dcb