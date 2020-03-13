PresyoMerkado: Chorizo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Maayong Buntag!

Sa Taboan Public Market, daghan kamo ug mapalit nga lamian nga pagkaon para sa inyong pamahaw. Apil na ang atong kinaham nga chorizo.

Dunay gagmay nga chorizo nga mapalit sa tag P25 ang docena samtang ang dagku tag P35 ang docena.

Vendors in the area said that the prices of chorizo remained the same since last week.

You can prepare your chorizo grilled, fried or mixed in your burger patty or tacos.

Kalami! Mangaon na ta! / dcb