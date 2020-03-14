Coronavirus patient in Cagayan De Oro dies

MANILA, Philippines — A 54-year-old man, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, died on Friday evening, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the DOH said the Filipino patient died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and severe pneumonia.

The patient had no travel history and was seeking treatment at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro.

The patient is also the first recorded COVID-19 case in Mindanao.

This brings the total number of COVID-related fatalities in the country to six.

