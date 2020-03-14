Charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, injuries to be filed vs bus driver

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and physical injuries may be filed against the driver of the Ceres bus that collided with a passenger van Friday dawn, March 13, 2020.

Quoting the outcome of their investigation, Patrolman Jessie Vasquez of the Compostela Police Station said that the bus and the van collided in the middle of the national highway in Barangay Estaca in Compostela town in northern Cebu, an indication of lapses on the part of the two drivers.

Ceres driver Jerry Lubon, 32, is currently detained at the police station while van driver Patrick Tulo, who is in his 20s, remains in a critical condition while admitted at the Danao City hospital.

At least four persons were killed while four others including Tulo, a resident of Barangay Tapilon in Bantayan town, Bantayan Island, were badly injured during the road accident.

Vasquez said they are only waiting for the families of the fatalities to visit their police station before they will start to process the complaints that will be filed against Lubon. They are also waiting for a representative from the van-for-hire company to dialogue with Ceres bus management.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Montealto Jr., director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7), told CDN Digital that he already issued a show cause order to direct the operators of the two vehicles to present their sides on how and why the accident happened.

Montealto said they still continue to investigate the accident to especially determine who was at fault. The outcome of their investigation will guide them in recommending to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for the revocation of the license of the erring driver.

They are also checking records of the two transport companies to determine if any of their units also figured in vehicular accidents in the past. / dcb