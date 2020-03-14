Health workers at PHC, Rizal Medical Center now PUIs for coronavirus — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Health personnel at two Metro Manila hospitals are now considered persons under investigation (PUIs) for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) after they were exposed to patients who contracted the new coronavirus, the health department said Saturday.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press conference via live streaming, that the Philippine Heart Center (PHC) in Quezon City has 13 PUIs, of which, 12 are health personnel while one is a non-health personnel.

Patients who are being observed for the coronavirus disease are those with “flu-like symptoms, exposure to COVID-19 positive individuals and have travel history to affected countries with local transmission.”

In addition, 10 personnel of the PHC are now tagged as persons under monitoring (PUMs). They were advised to take self-quarantine. Four PUMs were sent home after being placed under quarantine in a restricted area of the hospital while six are still isolated in the hospital facility.

“Several of the PUIs and PUMs were exposed to PH37 (patient 37). Prior to the confirmation of the PH37’s diagnosis, healthcare workers were managing the case as a non-communicable case and were unable to wear the required personal protective equipment (PPE),” Vergeire said.

PH37 is an 88-year-old Filipina who died at the PHC on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Vergeire said the Rizal Medical Center (RMC) in Pasig City also reported several health workers as now being PUIs after being exposed to a patient with COVID-19. She, however, said the department will further validate the information.

“I assure our health workers that you have the full support of the whole Department as we go through this ordeal together. I commend the commitment of our health workers, who amidst the risks they are currently facing, are still serving and saving the lives of our kababayans,” she said.

Vergeire did not disclose the profile of the COVID-19 patient now admitted for treatment at the Rizal Medical Center. / MUF