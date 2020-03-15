Cebu bans entry of passengers from Negros Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the death of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) patient in Dumaguete City on Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, Cebu is now closing its borders to everyone arriving from the entire Negros Island.

This measure, which will be in effect for the next 30 days and covers the provinces of Negros Oriental and Occidental, is effective immediately as it is signed this Sunday afternoon.

Read more: COVID-19 patient in NegOr dies

The Provincial Health Office of Negros Oriental confirmed that Patient No. 39, a 62-year-old councilor from Tayasan town, has died at 11:09 a.m.

Those who are now in transit and will be arriving today, March 15, 2020, will also need to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine./dbs