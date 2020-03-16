Fine, jail time for violators of province’s COVID-19 measures

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Up to one year of imprisonment and a fine of P5,000 are among the penalties that individuals, who will defy the measures of the provincial government against the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Provincial Board (PB) has approved on Monday, March 16, 2020, an ordinance adopting the class suspension, travel restrictions and curfew policy issued by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in her executive order numbers 5-E, F, G, H, I and J.

In a press conference earlier, Garcia said heads of public schools, for instance, who would defy the suspension of classes, might be subject to administrative sanctions.

“I have already issued that [executive order]. Karon , the Provincial Board will support that with a Provincial Ordinance. Ang ni-violate, we know how it is, its either P5,000 or one year imprisonment. kindly give us the report so that we can have an immediate investigation,” Garcia said.

Beginning March 17, 2020, all domestic flights flying in Cebu via Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) are already suspended.

All travelers arriving in Cebu from any foreign country shall also be subjected to a 14-day mandatory quarantine beginning Tuesday.

Under the ordinance, all establishments are also required to close by 9 p.m. as the province will enforce a province-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Pharmacies, 24/7 convenience stores and other establishments rendering essential services and those persons in-charge with delivery of good and basic services are exempted from the ban.

The ordinance, which was issued by Garcia with a Certificate of Urgency, was passed on first, second and third reading today. | dbs