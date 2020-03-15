Cebu expands quarantine protocols to all int’l arrivals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government’s 14-day mandatory quarantine now excuses no one.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, all passengers arriving at the Mactan Cebu International Airport via any international flight shall be required to undergo quarantine as a measure against the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced this development through an executive order that she issued late Sunday evening, March 15.

“There continues to be a clear and present danger presented by the COVID-19 that warrants an immediate need for the implementation of stricter measures to prevent its entry into Cebu while establishing protocols for the quarantine of all persons coming from any foreign country,” Garcia said in her Executive Order no. 5-J.

Based on Garcia’s EO, Filipinos arriving from foreign countries shall be placed under home quarantine while foreigners shall undergo mandatory quarantine at designated quarantine facilities “at their own expense.”

Staggered implementation

Garcia, in a press briefing on Saturday, March 14, also announced the staggered implementation of the ban against the entry of all persons arriving in Cebu via domestic flights and sea trips.

However, the death of the 62-year-old COVID-19 patient in Dumaguete City has also prompted Garcia to immediately implement the ban on the entry of all persons from the entire Negros Island, both Oriental and Occidental provinces, on Sunday.

Lapu-Lapu City adopts Capitol’s measures

The city government of Lapu-Lapu has also adopted the measures taken by the provincial government against COVID-19.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan issued an EO, also on Sunday evening, adopting Garcia’s EO No. 5 which sets the staggered implementation of the ban on the entry of domestic passengers in Cebu via air.

Lapu-Lapu City hosts the Mactan Cebu International Airport which serves as the province’s gateway to both local and international destinations.

General community quarantine

Meanwhile, Cebu City is implementing a general community quarantine starting 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas (PCG-7) Spokesperson Lt. Junior Grade Erick Salcedo said this would mean that all ports in Cebu City would be closed for passenger vessels.

“Passenger vessels going out from seaports in Cebu City will still be allowed [to depart]. Pero kapag babalik po yung barko, hindi po makakadala na nga mga tao (But they will not be allowed to bring in any passenger if they return to Cebu),” Salcedo said.

Those, who were caught by the announcement in the middle of the trip, Salcedo said, would still be allowed to dock but would be subjected to health and quarantine protocols prescribed by the Department of Health./dbs