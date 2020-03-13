Gwen suspends classes in preschool, elementary, and high school

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia declared the suspension of classes for public and private schools in the preschool, elementary, and high school levels.

“I hereby declare the suspension of classes in Cebu, from preschool to high school, for both public and private schools,” Garcia told reporters at a press interview on March 13, 2020.

Garcia said the suspension will take effect this Monday, March 16, 2020.

The governor, however, said they will have to sit down further on the possibility of expanding the declaration to the tertiary level.

“We will have to thoroughly discuss it with CHED (Commission on Higher Education) in a separate meeting,” Garcia said.

She added that most state universities and colleges (SUCs) in Cebu are scattered on the island.

“We will look into the (academic year) to see when their terms will end, and to see if the possibility of suspension of classes will be appropriate,” said Garcia.

The governor also said that for the meantime, the Capitol with CHED will also discuss the precautionary measures to prevent the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) from spreading in colleges and universities in Cebu.

Other local governments in Cebu such as the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, and Talisay have ordered the suspension of classes earlier today, Friday (March 13, 2020) due to threats of COVID-19. /rcg