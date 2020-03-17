Casimero-Inoue, Ancajas title fight postponed over virus

The keenly-awaited showdown between Filipino John Riel Casimero and Japanese Naoya Inoue scheduled next month has been postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Aside from the Casimero-Inoue bantamweight title unification bout, two other world championship fights including Jerwin Ancajas’ clash with Mexican challenger Jonathan Rodgriguez have also been put on hold by boxing promotional company Top Rank.

“The health and safety of our fighters, staff and ESPN’s incredible production team is the most important thing as we plan our next steps,” said Top Rank chief Bob Arum in a press release Tuesday, postponing all of its events through April.

“We look forward to the day when we can bring our loyal fans world-class boxing once again, but exercising caution is the most prudent thing to do at this moment.”

Also postponed is the clash between Russia’s Artur Beterbiev and Chinese challenger Meng Fanlong slated on March 28 in Quebec City, Canada.

Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs), the reigning WBO titleholder, and Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs), who is the current WBA and IBF champion, were scheduled to meet in the ring at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on April 25, two weeks after Ancajas’ super flyweight bout at The Cosmopolitan also in Sin City.

Top Rank added it will reschedule the events “as soon as it’s safe and reasonable to do so.”