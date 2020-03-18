Pardo police arrest 7, confiscate P1.4M shabu in separate buy-bust operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Seven individuals possessing at least P1.4 million worth of illegal drugs were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted by the Pardo police past midnight today, March 18, 2020.

Police Major John Kareen Escober, chief of the Pardo Police Station, said that the implementation of the community quarantine in Cebu City will not be a hindrance to their anti-illegal drug war.

“Bisan pag naay community quarantine, Pardo Dalisay never stops,” said Escober.

(Even with the community quarantine, Pardo police never stops.)

Escober said they arrested four individuals during their first operation in Sitio Tayud, Barangay Basak Pardo at 12:05 a.m. today and confiscated 110 grams of suspected shabu worth P748,000.

Arrested were Honrel Manalili Garcia, 25; Eleusyl Cabangca Igot, 25; Rodger Aledro Manuad, 36; and Jhundei Perez Bacalla,20.

Garcia, who is from the Sitio Tayud, was the subject of the buy-bust operation and is considered a high-value target by the police.

Escober said they placed Garcia under surveillance for at least two weeks prior to the buy-bust operation.

“Kining uban nga nadakpan, igo rani sila ga hatod sa drogas didto kang Garcia nga maoy molupyo gyud sa Sitio Tayud, Basak Pardo,” Escober said.

(The other suspects were the ones who supplied drugs to Garcia who is a resident of Sitio Tayud, Barangay Basak Pardo.)

Igot is from Barangay Pasil while Manuad is from Sitio Naba, Barangay Alaska Mambaling. Bacalla is from Sitio All Season 3 in Barangay Cogon Pardo.

Three hours later, Pardo police conducted another buy-bust operation in Sitio Bayanihan in Barangay Basak Pardo and arrested three drug suspects.

Arrested were Randy Paran Dela Pieza alias “Botoy”, 35-years-old and a resident of San Carlos Heights in Barangay Quiot Pardo; Glenn Ediza Gabuya, 25, of Sitio Bogo, Quiot Pardo; and BJ Pantino Gabutero, 39, of Sitio Lawis in Barangay Pasil.

Escober said that the three arrested suspects are friends. They converged in the area to deliver drugs to the police poseur buyer.

Police confiscated 105 grams of suspected shabu worth P714,000 during their second operation held at 3:15 a.m. / dcb