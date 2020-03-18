Stay healthy and safe this summer

This sunny season, it is important to take proper measures to stay healthy while you plan your summer stay-cations. Practice proper hygiene and take extra precaution to provide a clean and healthy environment, especially with health alerts up on the COVID-19.

Here are five tips to stay fit and healthy this season:

Drink Vitamins

Vitamins B, C, D, E, Iron and Zinc help boost the immune system. Don’t forget to take vitamins and nutrients for a healthier body and increase protection from viruses and bacteria.

Stay Hydrated

It is encouraged to drink 6-8 glasses of water a day. Not only does it keep one cool during the warm days, it also prevents dehydration, and improves performance of body and mind.

Always Sanitize

Staying clean is one of the most important ways to combat bacteria. When sanitizing, use alcohol with at least 70% solution and wash hands thoroughly with clean soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Practice respiratory hygiene

Cover cough and sneeze with a handkerchief and avoid touching one’s face. If one is sick or experiences respiratory symptoms, immediately seek medical care and avoid going to public places.

Be aware of the mall’s preventive measures

To ensure a clean environment for mall-goers, disinfectants are conveniently placed at mall entrances and security personnel conduct temperature checks upon entering the facility. Frequently touched surfaces around the mall are also regularly cleaned and disinfected. Shoppers are also asked to maintain social distancing in queues and lines.

The region’s premier lifestyle destination has always been committed to providing a clean and safe environment for all its mall goers and supporting a healthy lifestyle. Stock up on your wellness needs at Healthy Options, Watsons, Rose Pharmacy and GNC.

In support of the government directive on General Community Quarantine, Ayala Center Cebu has adjusted their mall hours from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, effective March 16, 2020 until further notice. For more information and event updates, like Ayala Center Cebu at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu and follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information on COVID-19, visit www.doh.gov.ph/2019-nCov.