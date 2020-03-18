Capitol to sue those who agree, share fake news

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Capitol is considering filing charges against the alleged source of fake news about seven coronavirus disease (COVID-19) deaths here.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference at the Capitol today, March 18, 2020, said the source and those who agreed with the statements which he shared in a Messenger group chat might be charged under the provincial ordinance penalizing those who spread false information regarding COVID-19.

The province anti-COVID-19 fake news ordinance carries a P5,000 fine and up to one year of jail time.

Although the “fake news” concerned Cebu City, Garcia said the provincial ordinance should still be applicable because the information had circulated and caused alarm in areas under the jurisdiction of the province.

Garcia has reiterated her call for the public to help in this time of crisis by not spreading fake news.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, regional director of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), also assured the public that their agency was not withholding any information about the developments of the COVID-19 situation here.

“I cannot be accused of hiding anything because I give you the information as it comes,” Bernadas told the press.

Garcia also warned those who share fake news, even for purposes of “verification,” would still be viewed as accomplices in spreading false information./dbs