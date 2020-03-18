No LPAs in PH in the coming days — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – A huge part of the Philippines may experience a generally fair weather as the state bureau has not seen any potential low pressure area (LPA) or eventual disturbances that may bring rains or storms.

According to the Philippine Atmopsheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), there is a low chance of rain all over the country, although easterlies or winds from the Pacific Ocean may bring isolated rain showers.

No gale warnings have also been raised due to the lack of a strong wind system that would make seas rough.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay wala ho tayong binabantayang bagyo sa loob ng ating area of responsibility, at halos most of areas ng landmass natin ay magiging maaliwalas ho ang ating himpapawid at wala tayong gale warning na nakataas sa anumang bahagi ng ating coastal areas,” weather specialist Loriedin Dela Cruz said.

(As of now we are not expecting any storm inside our area of responsibility, and almost all of the areas in our landmass will experience a generally fair weather, while no gale warning has been raised in any of the country’s coastal areas.)

“Easterlies na nanggagaling sa dagat Pasipiko ang siyang prevailing ngayon dito sa silanganang bahagi ng ating bansa, at magdadala lamang ho ito ng mga isolated o pulo-pulong pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng ating landmass,” she added.

(Easterlies from the Pacific Ocean are prevalent now here in the eastern side of the country, and this would only bring isolated and occasional rain showers.)

Temperature in Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon may be warm, even as Pagasa predicts a cloudy day on Thursday. Temperature may range from 24 to 34 degrees Celsius in the National Capital Region, 22 to 33 degrees Celsius in Tuguegarao City, and 15 to 25 degrees Celsius in Baguio City.

The same scenario may be experienced in various areas in Visayas and Mindanao. In Cebu, temperatures may play between 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, and 25 to 33 degrees Celsius in Davao City.

EDV