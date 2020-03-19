Former chairperson of Cebu City Parks and Playgrounds surrenders to police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A former official of the Cebu City Government surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued against him in violation of the Social Security Law (Republic Act. No. 8282).

Dr. Librado Macaraya, ex-chairperson of the Cebu City’s Commission on Parks and Playgrounds, posted bail on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after he voluntarily surrendered before enforcers from the Cebu City Mobile Force Company (CMFC).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, said Macaraya is among the 11 people who surrendered to CMFC during their three-day operation against loose firearms.

“Our intensified operation led to some of those to voluntarily turn themselves in, like this doctor, who told us that he is aware of a warrant of arrest issued against him,” said Korret in Tagalog.

Aside from Macaraya, Korret also said a traffic enforcer from Mandaue City, identified as Leumel Cortes and who claimed to be a nephew of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, also surrendered himself to authorities.

Cortes also posted bail for his temporary freedom, said Korret.

Meanwhile, CMFC confiscated 11 firearms during their three-day operation against loose firearms that concluded today, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Six teams from the CMFC served a total of 12 arrest warrants and confiscated several unlicensed firearms which include three 12GA improvised shotguns, four .38 caliber revolvers, two .375 caliber revolvers, a 9mm revolver black widow, and a .22 caliber rifle. /RCG