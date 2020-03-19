PH temporarily suspends visa issuance, visa-free entry to all foreign nationals

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines is temporarily suspending the issuance of a visa and visa-free entry privileges to foreign nationals, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Thursday.

The said measure is effective Thursday, March 19, said Locsin.

“Starting today, all our Embassies and Consulates will temporarily suspend visa issuance to all foreign nationals as well as the visa-free entry privileges of all foreign nationals,” Locsin said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Locsin added that “all previously issued Philippine visas to foreign nationals are deemed canceled.”

“Visas already issued to foreign spouses and children of Filipino nationals remain valid,” he said.

Locsin made the announcement as the Philippine government imposes measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which as of writing, has infected over 200 people in the country.

On Wednesday night, Locsin said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is considering the suspension of visa issuance during the month-long “lockdown” in Luzon over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

s