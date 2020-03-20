103 policemen in Central Visayas are PUMs

Cebu City, Philippines—There are 103 policemen under the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) who are being considered as persons under monitoring (PUM) and are now undergoing home quarantine.

According to Police Colonel Relie David Canlas, director of the Regional Health Services (RHS), these policemen have influenza-like illnesses (ILI). They were immediately advised to undergo self-quarantine.

But Canlas, in a press conference on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the PRO-7 headquarters at the Camp Sergio Osmeña, assured that there are no PRO-7 policemen who have tested positive of COVID-19. /bmjo