Health benefits of eating bananas

Bananas are one of the most popular fruits in the world. Native in Southeast Asia, they thrive in warm parts of the globe.

Bananas are delicious and have various health benefits too. They contain essential nutrients that provide benefits for digestion, weight loss and improve heart health.

Aside from being very nutritious, they also make a healthy snack.

While we continue to fight the threat against Covid-19, it is important to stay healthy and eat right with these health benefits that bananas provide.

Bananas Contain Important Nutrients

Bananas are rich in fiber, antioxidants and several nutrients. A medium-sized banana has about 105 calories.

It also contains, Potassium, Vitamin C, Protein, magnesium, and Vitamin B6 to help decrease high blood levels of the amino acid.

Bananas Moderate Blood Sugar Levels

Bananas are rich in pectin, a type of fiber that gives its flesh a spongy-like exterior.

Unripe bananas also contain resistant starch that acts like soluble fiber.

Together, they help moderate blood sugar levels after every meal and reduce appetite by slowing the emptying of your stomach.

Bananas May Improve Digestive Health

Because they are fairly rich in fiber and resistant starch; these fibers escape digestion and end up in your large intestine, where it becomes food for the beneficial bacteria in your gut.

Bananas Support Heart Health

Bananas are a great source of potassium and magnesium, these two nutrients are essential to keeping your heart healthy.

Bananas Contain Powerful Antioxidants

Through its high levels of antioxidants, eating bananas help reduce damage from free radicals caused by pollution, inflammation, UV exposure, and cigarette smoking. It also lowers the risk of some diseases.

Bananas Help You Feel More Full

Depending on its ripeness, bananas contain high amounts of fiber that help reduce appetite and help you feel more full.

Bananas May Improve Kidney Health

Potassium is vital for the control of blood pressure and helps keep your kidney in tip-top shape.

Eating a banana several times a week may reduce your risk of kidney disease by up to 50 percent, according to the World Health Organization. /bmjo