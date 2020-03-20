Mall promodiser jailed for ‘stealing’ 3 bottles of alcohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A promodiser in one of the malls in Cebu City landed in jail after she allegedly stole three bottles of alcohol worth P132 on Thursday afternoon, March 19, 2020.

But the 21-year-old woman (name withheld) told the police that she only hid the bottles of alcohol afraid that it will run out of supply. She planned to pay for the alcohol after her shift ends.

Police Captain Alvin Llamedo, chief of the Carbon Police Station, said that the mall management had already filed a complaint for theft against the woman before the City Prosecutor’s Office at around 4 .m. today.

Llamedo said that the woman, who is from one of the barangays in Cebu City, will remain in detention until such time that mall management would agree to a settlement of the case. If her case is elevated to court, she will then have to pay the recommended bail.

But if he were to have his way, Llamedo said, he would have opted for a settlement of the case.

“Kung buot huna-hunaon na ratol na siguro ng tawo ba gumikan sa sitwasyon. Kung kami pa buoton ato, tagaan ra unta to namo og gamay nga konsiderasyon,” sadi Llamedo.

(If we come to think of it, the woman may already be panicking (because of the COVID-19 threat). If I were to have my way, I will give the woman humanitarian consideration.)

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, the woman was arrested by mall security personnel at around 1 p.m. on Thursday for allegedly stealing two 150 ml bottles and a 500 ml bottle of alcohol.

Llamedo said that the woman, who is assigned at the food section of the mall’s grocery, reportedly hid the bottles of alcohol under her table.

Mall management had the woman arrested by their security personnel and turned over to the Carbon Police Station at about 6 p.m. on the same day.

“Bayaran lagi unta kuno niya pero nanigurado siya ug tago,” he said.

(She planned of paying for the alcohol but hid these until she is able to do so.) / dcb