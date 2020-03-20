New CCPO chief told to do his best amid COVID-19 crisis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A new chief for the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has just been assigned, just two months after the outgoing chief assumed the post.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), announced this morning, March 20, 2020, that Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, outgoing chief of the CCPO has been replaced by Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr., effective today.

According to Ferro, Soriano was relieved after an officer in one of the key positions in the regional headquarters resigned earlier which affected their rotation.

“It’s a matter of changing the guards, there’s no particular issue, it’s part of the organization — the rotation,” said Ferro.

Soriano will be placed in the investigation division in PRO-7 for the meantime.

Grijaldo, the former commander of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, assumed office this afternoon.

Ferro said that Grijaldo was recommended by the Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella.

With the COVID-19 crisis, Ferro said he has directed Grijaldo to balance the police operations and the assistance needed by the community for COVID-19 preventive measures.

“There’s a lot of accomplishment within the Cebu City police force, they have good seizures on illegal drugs, illegal gambling and seizure of loose firearms — so he [Grijaldo] should do his best,” said Ferro.

Grijaldo, was recently promoted as a full-fledged Colonel from a Lieutenant Colonel rank. He was a member of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) class of 1997. /RCG