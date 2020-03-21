PresyoMerkado: Baguio beans

CEBU CITY, Philippines – What are you preparing for lunch on this lazy Sunday?

Try something nutritious and easy to prepare like the green string beans locally known as Baguio beans.

You can prepare ginisang Baguio beans with pork or sauteed green beans with ground beef. This can also be prepared pan-fried in garlic butter or cooked with soy garlic.

Dali ra kaayo lutoon, healthy pa!

Baguio beans is rich in folate that helps prevent tube and other birth defects. It is also a good source of vitamins C and K, dietary fiber and silicon that is beneficial for a healthy bone, hair, and skin.

At the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City, already sliced Baguio beans is sold at P45 per kilo.

Palit na! / dcb