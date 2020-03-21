Lapu-Lapu barangays get megaphones, alcohol

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A plastic bag full of disinfectants and megaphones are made available for the different barangays in Lapu-Lapu City.

This developed after Congresswoman Paz Radaza, lone district of Lapu-Lapu City, donated the personal protection products to the barangays on Saturday, March 21.

Radaza also encouraged the Oponganons to continue to pray to God amid this Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID 2019) pandemic.

“Ning panahon sa kalisod, akong giawhag ang tanan nga padayon sa pag ampo sa labaw’ng makagagahom nga kining tanang panghitabo pagsuway lamang kanato.” said Radaza.

(In this time of crisis, I’m encouraging all to continue praying to God Almighty that he will deliver us from these challenge that we are facing.)

Radaza said that the disinfectants would be used in the barangay halls to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The megaphones can be used by the barangay officials for their information dissemination activities especially during these times.

Radaza also encouraged Lapu-Lapu residents to observe proper hygiene and sanitation, follow social distancing rules, and avoid crowd exposure./dbs