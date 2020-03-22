Brother of Tayasan councilor, who died of Covid-19, rushed to hospital

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental– The older brother of the councilor from Tayasan town in Negros Oriental, who died after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), was also rushed Saturday night to a private hospital here after experiencing difficulty in breathing.

Dr. Liland Estacion, COVID-19 Incident Command System Commander and Integrated Provincial Health Officer (IPHO), said that the older brother, who is in his 70’s, is now considered a Patient Under Investigation (PUI).

A swab test was already performed on the patient, Estacion told CDN Digital.

However, Estacion said that the patient remains in a stable condition and was not connected to a ventilator.

Estacion said that the brother was the one who brought the Tayasan councilor to the hospital.

/ dcb