Brother of Tayasan councilor, who died of Covid-19, rushed to hospital
DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental– The older brother of the councilor from Tayasan town in Negros Oriental, who died after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), was also rushed Saturday night to a private hospital here after experiencing difficulty in breathing.
Dr. Liland Estacion, COVID-19 Incident Command System Commander and Integrated Provincial Health Officer (IPHO), said that the older brother, who is in his 70’s, is now considered a Patient Under Investigation (PUI).
A swab test was already performed on the patient, Estacion told CDN Digital.
However, Estacion said that the patient remains in a stable condition and was not connected to a ventilator.
Estacion said that the brother was the one who brought the Tayasan councilor to the hospital.
Read: COVID-19 patient in NegOr dies
/ dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.