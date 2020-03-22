Businesses told: Only 50% of workers allowed to ‘physically’ report to office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All businesses in Cebu province may only have up to half of their entire workforce physically reporting to their office starting Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

In another Executive Order issued by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Saturday, March 21, the provincial government enjoined all businesses, including non-profit organizations operating within the province, to implement a work-from-home scheme.

The measure is meant to limit the need for persons going out of their houses and a measure against the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“Effective 12:01 a.m. of March 24, 2020, all businesses, business process outsourcing, and non-profit entities operating within the Province of Cebu shall utilize to the maximum extent possible, any telecommuting or work-from-home procedures,” Section 4 of Garcia’s Executive Order No. 5-K.

Essential services, such as health care, manufacturing, food processing, trash collection, news, construction, banking and security, however, are exempted from the order.

In the same order, the governor also ordered for the suspension of the operations of all pubs, bars, internet cafes, gaming arcades , gambling facilities, aesthetic centers and personal care services to limit social interactions.

“This shall also include all home services by manicurists, masseuses, cosmetologists, aestheticians, and other like services where strict social distancing cannot be followed,” the order read./dbs