Cebu City urges employers not to let elderly report to work

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government is now encouraging employers both from the public and private sectors not to let their elderly workers report to duty.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on March 22, 2020, issued Executive Order (EO) No. 60, which directs private and public establishments to implement work suspension for senior citizens as the city enters its second week of community quarantine.

“It is recognized that Senior Citizens are the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Hence, public and private establishments within the jurisdiction of Cebu City are highly encouraged to restrain senior citizens from coming to work during the entire duration of the General Community Quarantine,” the order stated.

On the same day Labella signed and released the new EO, he also implemented a stay-at-home order for minors and elderly ages 65 years old and above.

These are on top of the nine-hour curfew that starts from 8 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. the next day.

Senior citizens refer to adults age 60 years old and beyond.

It has been a week since the mayor placed the city under general community quarantine to curb the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

EO No. 60, however, specifically states that workers not required to report to duty are still entitled to their corresponding salaries throughout the duration of the community quarantine period.

It also suggested that ‘appropriate additional benefit’ could be granted for workers physically able to go to work.

Exempted from the directives are employees under the ‘no work, no pay’ policy.

COVID-19 in the Philippines

There are 380 patients in the country who tested positive of COVID-19, 17 of which have already fully recovered. The disease has claimed the lives of 25 individuals.

Global data showed that the highly infectious virus has infected 335, 997 people with 98, 333 recoveries. Deaths now stand at 14,641.

Italy remains the country outside China with the most number of COVID-19 patients, at 59, 138. /bmjo