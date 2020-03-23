Fire in Barangay Suba controlled

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Fire Department said the fire that was reported along Belgium Street in Barangay Suba, Cebu City this Monday morning, March 23, 2020, was immediately put out.

Fire Officer 3 Mary Joy Sambrana said they received the fire alarm 11:23 a.m. but before they were able to dispatch a team to respond, they received a follow-up call informing them that the fire was already extinguished by the residents.

Sambrana said a fire investigator were already sent to the area to look into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

It can be recalled that a fire in the same barangay broke out on February 26, 2020, affecting 3,000 individuals. /bmjo