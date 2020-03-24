outbrain

Price check on fish

By: Rosalie Abatayo - CDN Digital | March 24,2020 - 08:19 AM
Price of Filipino favorite bangus stands at P170 per kilo at the satellite public market in Barangay Basak in Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Rosalie Abatayo

Mandaue City, Cebu—The prices of fish here remain stable as of Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

CDN Digital dropped by the satellite public market in Barangay Basak in Mandaue City this morning to check on the prices of different fish varieties.

Here are the prices of some of the most common fish in the market:

Bangus – 170/ kilo

Tamarong – P160/ kilo

Bodboron – P160/kilo

Toloy – P80 per kilo

The prices of Bangus, Tamarong and Bodboron dropped by P10 to P20 from their prices last week. 

Fish is one of the top choices for those opting for a healthy diet since it offers low-fat, high quality protein diet and can be prepared in so many different ways. /bmjo

