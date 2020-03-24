Price check on fish
Mandaue City, Cebu—The prices of fish here remain stable as of Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
CDN Digital dropped by the satellite public market in Barangay Basak in Mandaue City this morning to check on the prices of different fish varieties.
Here are the prices of some of the most common fish in the market:
Bangus – 170/ kilo
Tamarong – P160/ kilo
Bodboron – P160/kilo
Toloy – P80 per kilo
The prices of Bangus, Tamarong and Bodboron dropped by P10 to P20 from their prices last week.
Read: Why fish is a perfect choice for a healthy diet
Fish is one of the top choices for those opting for a healthy diet since it offers low-fat, high quality protein diet and can be prepared in so many different ways. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.