Capitol to file case vs curfew-cursing rapper

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A public apology will not erase the “violation” of Jean Brandon Perang, the rapper who cursed at the government for implementing curfew and claimed that they held a rap battle despite the prohibition on social gatherings.

On Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020, Perang was escorted by Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, the director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), to the Capitol where he apologized to Governor Gwendolyn Garcia for his previous social media post.

In his Facebook post, Perang cursed those who implemented the curfew and said that they continued their rap battle regardless of the curfew and that they do not believe that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a serious health concern.

In a live broadcast press conference, Perang apologized and said that he only said those because he could not accept that his freedom to go out was curtailed.

Perang, a resident of Mandaue City, voluntarily surrendered to Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) on Monday afternoon, March 23, after he was publicly called out by Garcia in a live press conference.

He added that he has also received threats since screenshots of his post, which he deleted hours later, circulated online.

“I’m sorry. I’m very very sorry. Wala lang gyud ko sa saktong panimuot. Wa ko kadawat. Wa ko maanad aning bag-o nga balaod nga quarantine [ug] curfew (I haven’t been in my right mind lately. I just can’t accept the new developments. I am not used to these new regulations on the (community) quarantine and curfew),” Perang said.

But despite the apology, Garcia said the province will continue the filing of a case against Perang in order to set an example for others.

Aside from cursing the curfew, Garcia said the 26-year-old Perang also violated the province’s policies on social distancing and the suspension of all gatherings when they proceeded with the rap battle.

Perang, however, claimed that they did not actually hold the rap battle and that his post was just “atik-atik ra.”

Pending the filing of the charge against Perang, Mariano said he will be sent home as there is no valid reason to detain him yet.

Meanwhile, the province is also preparing for the filing of a charge against a Cebu City resident, who spread a”joke” that there were already seven COVID-19 deaths in the city.

Garcia said that although the person is from Cebu City, his joke has caused alarm among Cebu province constituents who have read it. / dcb