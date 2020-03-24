Police: No crimes recorded in Central Visayas on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No crimes were recorded in the entire Central Visayas region on Monday, March 23, 2020, the police said.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), announced this during a press briefing this morning, March 24.

Ferro said that it could be the first time in the history of PRO-7 to have a zero crime incident recorded in a day.

Ferro attributed this to the improved coordination between the community and the law enforcement agencies in the region.

“It takes some cooperation with the community, the police having a lot of activities like having these checkpoints and implementing curfew,” said Ferro.

However, despite the enhanced police visibility and strict regulations implemented by the police, a total of P67.7 million worth of suspected shabu and P4.37 worth of marijuana plants were still seized in 504 police operations conducted in the region from March 1 to March 23.

During this period, a total of 790 drug personalities were also arrested with four casualties who allegedly resisted arrest and who fired at the police.

According to Ferro, the implementation of curfew and the checkpoints has limited the illegal activities which resulted in fewer committed crimes for the last few days.

The busy schedule of the police may have led some criminals to think that their illegal activities will not be detected resulting in the seizure of millions of illegal drugs.

“Your Amigo cops are committed in its anti-criminality efforts to deliver a strong message for those who are still engaged in the illegal activities that they have no place in Central Visayas,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) led in the anti-crime operations in the above-mentioned period with the seizure of at least P38 million worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 174 drug personalities.

The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) ranked second to CCPO with P22 million worth of suspected shabu confiscated from 244 arrested drug personalities followed by Mandaue City Police Office with a total of P3 million worth of shabu and 176 drug suspects apprehended.

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, and the Bohol Provincial Police Office confiscated more than P1 million worth of suspected shabu during the period. /rcg