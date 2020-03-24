Gov: No mass testing yet, use limited resources wisely

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the limited supply of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) test kits, the Cebu provincial government maintains that resources should be used wisely.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in response to continued call for mass testing, said it was still best to focus the resources on patients who needed the testing immediately.

Read more: Online call for mass testing draws support

“Kadtong mga patients under investigation or nag-exhibit og influenza-like illnesses, inig test and proven negative, then we can immediately decongest our hospitals and focus the spaces more on those nga nagkinahanglan og tabang,” Garcia said.

(Those patients under investigation or those who exhibit influenza-like illnesses after they are tested and proven negative, then we can immediately decongest our hospitals and focus the spaces more on those that really needed help.)

Amid the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the country, the public has appealed to the government through online signature campaigns to conduct mass testing.

Read more: Coronavirus cases in PH jump to 552; 2 more deaths recorded

Read more: DOH-7 reiterates calls for strict social distancing as PUMs, SARI, ILI count reach 14K

“Whether we like it or not, we have limited resources. As I have already said , our health system is not that advanced and that well-funded as that of the more developed first world countries,” Garcia said.

Read more: PH receives 3,000 COVID-19 test kits from Singapore

“Wala gani ko mosugot nga magpatest kay let’s save it up usa. It will never be enough,” the Cebu governor added.

(I did not even agree to have myself tested because I told them to save it for now. It will never be enough.)/dbs