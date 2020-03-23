Online call for mass testing draws support
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The call for mass testing in the country has become louder with now close to 140,000 people supporting the online petition for the government to conduct mandatory testing for the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
An online petition published in change.org called on the national government to “implement free mandatory mass testing nationwide and mobilize the local government units (LGUs) to set-up local testing centers.”
The online campaign was created by the page Mass Testing Now Ph last March 16, 2020, and is addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte.
As of 12 noon of Monday, March 23, 2020, the campaign, which targets to gather 150,000 online signatures, already drew 137,241 supporters.
In Cebu, several local government units have already started disinfection efforts in their respective communities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Build temporary quarantine and health centers (convert convention centers, gymnasiums, etc.). Partner with the private sector to provide accommodation services (e.g., lease of hotels). Allow the homeless to stay in evacuation centers located in barangays and municipalities,” an excerpt of the petition demands reads. /bmjo
