Talisay City Youth initiates PPE donation drive for frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Local Youth Development Office (LYDO) of Talisay City has launched a donation drive to provide protective equipment for medical workers.

The LYDO, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, said the donation drive dubbed “Oplan Tabang for our Frontline Personnel” is targeted to benefit the city’s frontline workers.

“To extend our help towards this pandemic disease – COVID 19, we are gathering Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), sanitizers, disinfectants, or thermal scanners and in kind donations to aid the scarcity of supplies,” the LYDO said.

The LYDO said they are targeting to provide the PPEs for over 500 frontline workers.

“Let us unite as one towards the war on pandemic disease,” the LYDO added.

Last Tuesday, March 24, the Department of Health in Central Visayas admitted that the supply of PPEs in the hospitals are scarce.

“Ang report sa atong mga hospitals is scarce but wala pa ko kadawat og report nga gikulang sila,” said DOH-7 Regional Director Jaime Bernadas.

(The report from the hospitals says that they have scarce supply of PPEs but we have not received any report that they lack PPEs.)

Bernadas said that to address the scarcity of the PPEs, the regional office has been sharing its PPEs equitably to facilities that need them.

“Tanan ta nag-share. Gi-allocate nato siya as needed. Kung kinsa tong medyo kulang-kulang na, atong gi-allocatan,” Bernadas added.

(We are all sharing these. We allocate as needed. Wherever there is a lack, that’s where we will allocate.) /bmjo