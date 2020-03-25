No back rider policy to stay – Caindec

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite the appeals of three Cebu mayors to reconsider its decision to apprehend motorcycles with back riders, the Land Transportation Office (LTO)-7 said it will still continue implementing the directive issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The DOTr issued the order, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and as part of the social distancing protocol.

“Karon naa nama’y clarification. Ni-discuss naman ang IATF, ang inter-agency task force on COVID-19, ang chairman ana murag apil si Sec. Año, si Secretary Lorenzana, si Sec. Tugade. So mosunod nalang ta sa order,” LTO-7 regional director Victor Caindec said.

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said he will try to convince the DOTr to exempt immediate family members from the “No back rider policy.”

Cebu City mayor Edgardo Labella and Talisay City mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas also aired the same appeal. But Caindec said that he will continue to implement the measure unless the DOTr would issue an order amending the social distancing guideline for motorcycles.

“Ang initial man gud nga kuan ana, interpretation maoy atong gipa-clarify. Mao to’ng niingon ta nga mintras wala pa’y clarification, dili lang sa ta manakop sa mga mag-asawa, katong pamilya sa wala pa’y clarification, naa nama’y clarification,” he added.

Caindec also revealed that currently, they have apprehended 403 public utility vehicles (PUVs) who violated the social distancing protocol. /rcg