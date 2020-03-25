‘Pokémon Go’ pivots to support at-home play

Mobile app “Pokémon Go” has been reinventing itself to cope with COVID-19 conditions.

At launch in 2016, “Pokémon Go” had to prevent players from spoofing their location by artificial means — playing from home while whizzing from place to place in the game.

Now, game studio Niantic is re-orienting the popular mobile app to help players stay where they are and stay involved in the game, per a March 23 announcement.

A triple bonus for a first Pokémon catch (which can take place in the home), an increase on daily gifting allowance to 30 and a rotating selection of inexpensive 1 PokéCoin bundles encourage and reward players for treating “Pokémon Go” as a standard mobile game.

In addition, Niantic is canceling a group activity, the Lugia Raid, that would have run March 24 to 31.

Perhaps controversially, given the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had previously been extended rather than outright canceled.

The changes reduce the “Pokémon Go” fanbase’s impetus to travel beyond their immediate surroundings at a time when governments around the world instruct citizens to remain at home, drastically minimizing opportunities for COVID-19 infection.

Niantic had already halved the distance players needed to walk in order to hatch a virtual egg, made PokéStops drop Gifts more frequently, further reducing players’ daily coverage and increased the quantity of Pokémon appearing in the wild in a March 12 modification.

Players can also continue to make a one-off purchase of 30 Incense, a virtual item that attracts Pokémon to a single player, in exchange for a single PokéCoin (25 Incense usually cost 1,250 PokéCoins).

“Pokémon Go” was not only at the forefront of augmented reality and geo-location mobile games, but carved out an incredibly lucrative niche for itself, accruing an estimated $894 million in 2019 via optional player spending, per Sensor Tower’s industry analysis. RGA

RELATED STORIES:

How ‘Pokémon Go,’ ‘Harry Potter’ are preparing for period of reduced mobility

Facebook donates 720,000 masks to health workers

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.