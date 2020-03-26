Do you know this woman? Call Talamban SK officials

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sangguniang Kabataan officials of Barangay Talamban in Cebu City are calling on the relatives of this woman who identified herself as Stellara Acompañado Chan Alegada.

She is now at the Talamban Health Center.

Talamban SK Chair Christine Bontuyan said the woman got off from a jeepney in Talamban beyond curfew hours tonight and has bruises on her face.

Bontuyan said she had seizures while talking to the SK officials. Those who know her and would want to pick her up may contact SK Talamban at 0917 193 8917. /rcg