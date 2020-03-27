Getting rid of pests as you ride out the COVID storm at home

Many people, perhaps including yourself, are staying at home and are practicing social distancing to prevent spreading the viral disease even further.

And while you get to enjoy your stay at the comfort of your home, little do you know that there may be unwanted critters that exist in your property.

Pests that cannot only cause damage to your home, but what is more alarming is that these pests can also be potential carriers of disease.

So before settling down to start your stay home, prepare to rid your houses with these pests and critters.

Here is a list of the most common household pests and how to control them.

ANTS

These tiny critters can be found everywhere! May it be in your kitchen, bathroom, living room, and bedroom. They are found anywhere in between! They enter the houses in search of food, from wasted food, insect corpses to anything sweet.

To prevent ant infestation, you should keep your house clean, especially the kitchen because they get attracted by food sources. You can also make your own natural repellent. The safest homemade remedy for getting rid of ants is a mixture of water and white vinegar. Spray the substance along the path of the ants that are coming to your place.

TERMITES

They are the most destructive pests as they love to feed on wood. They are known for attacking lumber, but they can also be a hazard to books, furniture, and food products deeper within a home’s structure.

To help prevent them from getting into your homes in the first place, keep wood 12-inches above ground and properly ventilate the structure so that is doesn’t retain moisture which is a common draw for termites. There are now other types of wood that are more resistant to termites, like cedar, so try to take note of that when you’re planning to build a new home.

COCKROACHES

Admit it, you also panic when there’s a flying cockroach on sight. Depending on the species, they may transmit bacteria and disease including salmonella, coliform, staphylococcus, streptococcus, and the hepatitis virus.

Cockroaches can be very difficult to get rid of whenever they make themselves at home in a house. Bug sprays are not particularly effective for extended elimination of cockroaches, but with a vigilant effort, they can be eliminated. What one should do is remove all sources of water and food and remove any possible hiding places for them. This will allow you to manage them more quickly and effectively.

BED BUGS

Bed bugs are pests that feed on human blood and are difficult to control. Although the possibility of bed bug infestations are higher in public places where people lounge, sleep or sit such as hotels and cinema, it is not unusual to find them at your homes. This is because bed bugs can be brought home through your luggage, clothes, bags etc.

To get rid of them, you can use a strong vacuum cleaner with a powerful hose attachment. Be thorough and use the vacuum on the mattress, bedding, and soft furniture like sofas and cushy chairs. Make sure that you discard the vacuum bag as far away from your homes as possible. You can also wash the clothes and beddings infested by bed bugs. Just make sure that the fabric can withstand heat tumble drying. The combination of hot water and dryer heat can help kill of the colony. Or you can just spritz rubbing alcohol on them as it can kill bugs on contact.

RATS

Rats are active all year round and they are known to nest in warm, quiet places. They constantly gnaw and damage furnishings and packaging to access food. Like cockroaches, they are also known to spread disease. To control the population of rats, it is not only necessary to remove the sources of food for them but also to rodent-proof your home by sealing any gaps of more than one-quarter inch with steel wool or sheet metal which they can’t gnaw through. If they are still an issue, it is best to set traps to catch them.

MOSQUITOES

Though mosquitoes don’t look terrifying compared to cockroaches, their bites have the ability to affect millions of people through the diseases they carry.

Illnesses like dengue, malaria and Zika virus.

To be safe, the easiest and most common way to prevent attracting mosquitoes in your home is by consistently cleaning it. Mosquitoes are attracted to clutter and debris like cans, scrap metals and tires. It’s because these places can serve as breeding ground for them. Make sure to empty all of your water containers, like buckets, pails twice a week and that all of your doors and windows do not have any holes since they can serve as entry points for mosquitoes. If there are any, make sure to block them right away./dbs