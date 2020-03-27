Tumulak: Honor barangay-issued quarantine passes for the meantime

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak will suggest to Mayor Edgardo Labella that the quarantine passes released initially by the barangays should be honored while the official passes have yet to be distributed.

Tumulak said that the public would need to have the quarantine passes by Saturday, noon, when the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) would begin.

Read more: CCPO to implement ‘lockdown’ in barangays

Since the city government cannot automatically provide the official passes from the city, the barangay passes should at least be honored for the meantime.

“That is the proactive action of our barangays,” said Tumulak.

Read more: Quarantine passes to limit movement in barangays

Tumulak said he would be suggesting this to the mayor before the announcement of the official guidelines today.

However, Tumulak said these temporary passes should be replaced by the official city-issued passes to be in line with the directive of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

He said the DILG mandate would allow only one signature for all the passes in a local government unit (LGU), in Cebu City’s case, the mayor.

Read more: Labella: Quarantine passes are not for sale

The councilor also reminded that barangays would not be allowed to sell the quarantine passes.

“That is tantamount to extortion,” said Tumulak.

He encouraged the public to report any individual trying to sell the quarantine passes. /dbs