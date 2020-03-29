Famous Avengers Endgame scene done with action figures

CEBU CITY, Philippines—We’ve seen a lot of Marvel fans marvel over the characters for years.

We’ve seen collectors taking care of all their action figures may it be big or small.

Marvel fans going to one country after another looking for those limited-edition merchandises of their favorite characters.

But this Marvel fan from Iloilo City showed his love for Marvel by reenacting scenes from the Avengers movies with the use of his action figures with amazing sound beds.

Roven Matthew Servando, 23, shared the video he created on his Facebook account on March 22.

In his post he started the caption by saying, “Wala na akong gana mag laro ng LOL. Wala na akong gana mag laro ng ML. Wala na din akong gana mag laro ng Superwars. Boring na talaga dito sa bahay. Tara laro nalang tayo ng Laruan. Mag Avengers Endgame tayo 🤣 .”

Servando told CDN Digital that it was just out of boredom and it was like he was hit by some creative cloud that resulted in this video.

“Then I just decided to play my Marvel Collections (Hasbro Marvel Legends) but I wasn’t satisfied. I started to think what if I’ll start recording myself playing with my marvel toys and recreate that battle scene of Ironman, Captain America and Thor fighting the Mad Titan Thanos. And I was beginning to enjoy it. After that I upload it on my Facebook,” he said.

He also added that sharing it online would help spread good vibes to the people amidst the crisis the world is facing today.

The video as of March 29 has already been viewed 791,000 times with 53,000 reactions and 58,000 shares.

Just like him, there are a lot of Marvel fans that applauded his creative masterpiece.

Tom Tyler said, “ Yes! hahaha so awesome.”

And Myx Michael Nodxim said, “Nabitin ako hahaha.”

Servando is overwhelmed with the reaction of the netizens and is now making more videos to keep Marvel fans like him entertained. /dbs