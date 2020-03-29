Talisay City to issue vehicle passes to residents who need to visit Cebu City hospitals
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city government of Talisay will issue vehicle passes to city residents who need to visit Cebu City hospitals to seek medical attention while the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) is in effect.
Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas, in a post on Facebook, said individuals who are exempted from the ECQ and those who are in need of medical attention may already start sending their application forms for the issuance of vehicle passes to the City Hall today, March 29, 2020.
“As per EO of Gov Gwen, LGU’s will be able to issue Vehicle passes. We can start the process starting today (March 29)… The people who will be issued vehicle passes are the people who have private cars and motorcycles who fall under the exemption of Gov Gwen’s EO,” Gullas wrote.
“Vehicle Quarantine Pass (VQP) refers to the pass given to residents of an LGU that authorizes their vehicle – car, SUV, pick-up, vans, motorcycle,- to travel around the Province of Cebu. The purpose of the travel is limited to their travel to and from work and the purchase of food and other necessities,” Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s Executive Order no. 5-O reads.
Cebu province’s border closure in line with the ECQ starts at 12:01 a.m. on March 30.
The same executive said that the province will be closing its border to all persons coming from Cebu City due to the increasing number of cases here.
Cebu City has already recorded 18 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases with 2 mortalities.
This means that individuals from Cebu City will no longer be allowed to enter the province. The border closure, however, exempts essential personnel such as:
- Provincial Governor, Vice-Governor, and Board Members
- Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, and Sandiganbayan
- Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman
- Congressmen from the Province of Cebu, the lone district of Lapu-Lapu City, and Cebu City
- Judges and the skeletal workforce of the regional, metropolitan, city, and municipal trial courts
- Regional and provincial directors of the different national government agencies
- Local Government Officials
- Members of the diplomatic corps such as consuls and ambassadors
- Employees of the Provincial Government of Cebu
- Employees of the municipalities and component cities of the Province of Cebu as authorized by the Local Chief Executive
- Prosecutors and the skeletal workforce of their offices
- The skeletal workforce of other government agencies
- DOH officials and staff
- Private and government doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel
- Hospital workers, administrative staff, and janitors
- Members of the Philippine Red Cross but only for official functions
- Media personnel accredited by the Provincial Government of Cebu
- Members of the PNP, AFP, and other security personnel
- Field personnel of the Visayan Electric Company
- Field personnel of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District
- Field personnel of telecommunications companies
- All energy (electricity, fuel, and petroleum) related workforce, including those who perform technical services
- Officials and employees of banks and money transfer establishments
- Delivery personnel of vehicles carrying cargo and other essential goods with or without load (maximum of two (2) including the driver) subject to the observance of strict protocols
“We will also give vehicle passes to people who will need medical attention in the city sama anang (such as) dialysis, chemotherapy, and others. If naa moy private car you are allowed to bring a driver and a companion para sa inyong mga medical needs in the city,” Gullas said.
In a message reply to CDN Digital, Gullas said the vehicle passes will allow patients who have medical transactions in Cebu City to return to Talisay City, the border of the independent city of Cebu and the province.
