How Cebuano athletes are handling the quarantine situation

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Now that almost everyone is required to stay at home, have you ever wondered what our athletes are up to?

Athletes are usually the ones we always see in the gym or in court training.

But now, that the gyms are closed and we are not allowed to roam around town, let’s get to know what some of our Cebuano athletes are up to, to keep their bodies in shape.

Let’s get started with the Marathon Queen, Mary Joy Tabal.

Tabal has always been so open with her fans and friends with her training even before the quarantine happened. Now, she is doing Facebook live every day to show everyone what she does to keep her body toned and her body conditioned even inside their house.

Read more: BREAKING: Cebu City closes its borders

“I focused on calorie counting on my diet for now coz I can’t just stay at home with fewer exercises and eating so much. Since the community quarantine here in our City, I have decided to stay at home and do core, ab workout, leg strengthening and stair drills. It’s important to exercise and sweat every day to fight anxiety, and help boost our mental and physical health,” said Tabal.

Read more: Dr. Dejaño: Exercise to boost your immune system

She also told CDN Digital that with the Tokyo Olympics being postponed she could at least tone down her training and do whatever she could do in the comforts of her home.

From the Marathon Queen let’s head down to the Cesafi MVP Shaquille Imperial.

Imperial may not have been doing much workout in their home in Lapu-Lapu City, but he sure does things that can keep him busy while in quarantine.

“Probably just like other athletes my age, bonding with the family and watch updates about the ongoing situation in our society. I also do daily workout so that I can maintain my physique,” said Imperial.

Luckily for these two athletes, Tabal and Imperial, they are in their hometown with their families as the enhanced community quarantine in their home cities take effect. But how about those athletes stuck in other places and far from home?

Chinnie Pia Arroyo of the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs, who hails from Mandaue City, is far from home as she is currently staying with her aunt in Batangas due to the COVID-19 threat.

“As an athlete, para di mo taba magworkout then watch sa mga kinaon dapat healthy and spend time with the family,” Arroyo said.

Her daily workout includes jump rope for two to three minutes, bodyweight squats, lunges, side leg swings among others.

Let these athletes serve as a reminder for everyone to get up and make the most of the time that you are at home. Use the resources available to ensure that you are not just healthy but also in top body condition. /dbs