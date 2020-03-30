Still bored? Try learning how to play a musical instrument online

Learning to play a musical instrument is very rewarding in many ways.

Through music, both kids and adults can learn discipline and coordination, express creativity, and find a healthy way to manage stress.

In other words, playing and listening to music can brighten up your everyday life!

And since a lot of people are holed up indoors these days, and with the advent of technology and the internet, now is a great time to learn how to play a musical instrument online.

These are some of the musical instruments that you can learn to play online

Ukulele

Small, dainty, and portable, and inexpensive. The ukulele is one of the easiest instruments to learn. It is like a mini guitar with four nylon strings that are easier to press compared to nickel strings. Ask any pro musician, within hours, you can quickly pick up simple chords and can play some of your favorite songs in hours of practice. Its sound is very soothing to the ears too.

Harmonica

Be it blues, jazz, rock, folk, or country music, the harmonica is a great choice for beginners. It is very portable and you can carry and practice it anywhere and at any time. To play it, you have to adjust your lips and tongue into the correct position and blow air into it. By altering your mouth’s position and embouchure, it is possible to play at different pitches.

Piano

The piano may seem a bit complicated and intimidating since it’s one of the key instruments that form the basis of music, but it is one of the easiest instruments to learn.

From dynamics and rhythmic beats to melodious tunes and harmony, you can perform all the elements on a keyboard. It seems complex, but it couldn’t be more comprehensible. Because the notes are all laid out in front of you, it’s easier to understand than many other instruments. And although you can play wrong notes, you can’t ever play out of tune the way you can with other instruments.

While it is necessary to learn two clefs simultaneously and to learn to coordinate both hands at once, it does add to the core understanding of music and it’s theoretical basis.

Bass guitar

The bass guitar is an often under-appreciated instrument, but in many bands, it plays a cornerstone role. The bass is tuned similarly to guitars but instead of six strings, you will only be working with four which makes the instrument much more manageable. If you’re unsure about your musical abilities, the bass guitar is the perfect instrument to get started with. With a regular guitar, players often have to memorize long chords. On a bass guitar, however, you can play more songs with just single notes. This makes it easier for new players.

Drums

Drums have to be one of the most exciting musical instruments to play.

It is also the core rhythmic instrument from which all other instruments derive their tempo.

It’s a perfect instrument to try hands-on if you want to jam with a music band and since it is very physical, it’s a fantastic way to release stress for many.

The downside is that it can be a little expensive, take too much space and difficult to move around.